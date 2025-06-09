Sayed-Khaiyum questions government priorities

[Photo: Supplied]

Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has questioned the priorities of government institutions following his acquittal, saying too much focus has been placed on pursuing individuals rather than national development.

Sayed-Khaiyum and FBC’s current Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar were acquitted for a second time in the Suva Magistrates Court today in a case linked to the procurement of a vehicle valued at more than $207,000.

The matter was initially discontinued in May last year before the pair were recharged two months later. The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption filed a nolle prosequi in the Magistrates Court this morning.

Speaking after the court’s decision, Sayed-Khaiyum described the legal process as difficult, claiming it had taken a personal and professional toll on both men.

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“As I said to you guys the last time, it’s been very tough; there has been a conspiracy; it’s political in nature and unfortunately, because I was being targeted, poor Vimlesh got embroiled in the whole thing. He had to go through all the pain that I went through as well.”

He says the charges came as a shock after more than three decades of working in the media industry.

“But the good thing is it’s all over now; we knew that right from the start they had nothing honest. I have worked all my life in the media for the last 30years with utmost honesty and integrity. I have not misused even a single dollar, so for me it came as a surprise when I got charged. I thought they were just going to victimize me by terminating me; I didn’t know I was going to get charged.”

The former FBC chief executive then turned his attention to what he believes should be the government’s primary focus.

“You know, instead of focusing on growth and development and doing things for the country, the government and a lot of the institutions have been focused on retribution and going after people, maligning people and it’s really sad.”

Meanwhile, Vimlesh Sagar said the case has affected his character and restricted his ability to travel overseas during the proceedings.

“In fact, the charge has had a lot of impact on my character, but of course it feels good to be acquitted; I’m a free person now, I’m a free man. I haven’t been able to travel abroad for at least 3 years now. Of course, the journey for the integrity battle is always a difficult one.”

Neither man confirmed whether he would pursue legal action following their acquittal, but both expressed gratitude that the matter has finally come to an end.