Harry Styles debuts new track in memory of Liam Payne

source: BBC

Harry Styles performed an unreleased song he wrote for his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

The Grammy Award-winning star played the track, called What Is Enough, during his sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden, on the second anniversary of Payne’s death.

Styles is currently performing at the New York venue as part of a residency on his record-breaking Together, Together tour.

Addressing the packed crowd on Friday night, the singer paid tribute to Payne as a friend and someone he “wouldn’t have been able to do this without”.

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As a spotlight shone over him, Styles made a moving speech, in which he honoured Liam Payne, who died two years ago after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

“I feel incredibly lucky to get to play these shows here in New York, and this building means a lot to me,” said the artist.

“There are so many people in my life, friends and people that I’ve worked with that I wouldn’t have been able to do this without,” he continued.

“And two years ago today, I lost one of those friends.”

This was met with cheers from the audience, who were hearing What Is Enough for the first time.

Wearing a royal blue jumper with a red collar, the musician then urged fans to keep an eye out for and support each other.

“I’m sure a lot of you have been through similar things. I hope you haven’t.

“But really, it’s just about looking after each other.”

He added that there were “so many more people who have touched my life in such special ways”, thanking those who helped him get to where he is.

“I’m gonna play you a song I wrote for my friend about two years ago, if that’s all right.”

As he paused, passionate cheers and clapping could be heard from his fans.

The singer then began to play his guitar and perform What is Enough, which featured emotional and reflective lyrics.

As he sang out to the crowd, his band played a melodic accompaniment.

Sharing their reaction to Friday night’s performance on Instagram, Harry Styles’ fans described What is Enough as “beautiful”.

Styles launched his solo career in 2017 after becoming a global star in One Direction.

His first album and single were both UK number ones, while his record Harry’s House won a Grammy and a Brit Award after its release in 2022.