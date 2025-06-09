Kumar says he has not received termination letter

[Praneel Naidu and Ravinesh Kumar [right], after winning the IDC in Suva]

Former Ba football coach Ravinesh Kumar says he has yet to receive a written termination letter or details of the allegations against him.

The Ba Football Association has terminated Kumar’s contract. In an interview with FBC Sports, he said he accepts and respects the decision, but wants the reasons formally provided before deciding what steps to take.

“I need to know what I have actually done,” Kumar said, adding that he had seen allegations about his conduct circulating on social media but had received nothing “in black and white” from the association.

Kumar specifically called for details of claims that he had disrespected women, asking the association to identify who was involved, and when and where the alleged incidents occurred. He said he wanted the opportunity to respond to any evidence.

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Kumar said an email from the association’s secretary arrived at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, asking him to appear before the board at 4 p.m. for disciplinary matters, and he didn’t attend, saying he had not been given an agenda or information about the issues he would need to address.

He said he learned of his termination later that day through social media, after friends contacted him about the announcement.

Kumar said he had not contacted the association since the termination became public. He plans to wait for the written letter, then consult legal advisers about whether to pursue the matter further.

This season Kumar helped Ba win four titles, including the League, BOG, Fiji FACT and IDC.

On Sunday, the Ba Football Association announced on its Facebook page that they’ve terminated the contract of its head coach and thanked him for his commitment, hard work and contributions to the club.