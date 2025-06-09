Dialogue targets challenges faced by rural women

[Photo: Supplied]

Women in rural and remote communities, particularly those with disabilities, continue to face barriers in accessing justice and legal assistance.

A women’s dialogue is bringing these concerns to the forefront, with discussions focusing on gender-based violence, women’s participation in leadership, disability and social inclusion.

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Alefina Vuki says they are examining how multiple challenges can make it harder for women to access the services they need.

“The barriers to access to justice are information, that they should know what their rights are, and the other is assistance that they need to help them realise those rights.”

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The dialogue is also looking at how women can be better informed about their rights and where to seek help when facing legal challenges.

Vuki says access to information is critical in ensuring women know how to exercise their rights.

“But as I said, the most important thing is information to reach them, for them to understand what their rights are and how they can realise those rights.”

The discussions will also contribute to the development of the Commission’s Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion Strategy