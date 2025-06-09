Water delivery brings relief to Viwa Island

[Photo: File]

An emergency water delivery has brought relief to families on Viwa Island, where prolonged dry conditions have left communities struggling to meet their daily needs.

The 427 residents across three villages depend entirely on rainwater, leaving them vulnerable during extended dry spells.

District Nurse Iliesa Ratuva says the shortage has affected community health and made patient care more difficult.

He adds that limited clean water has contributed to skin infections, scabies, and diarrhea, particularly among children.

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Ratuva also highlighted concerns over dehydration and the struggle families face maintaining hygiene when stored water becomes contaminated.

For 61-year-old Venina Kula of Naibalebale Village, securing water remains a major challenge.

“During this period, we are searching for water to at least wash our clothes and, more importantly, to drink and cook our food.”

Kula says the assistance has eased the burden on families, particularly mothers.

The delivery supplied Viwa District School, its staff quarters, Viwa Nursing Station, Viwa Village, and Yalobi Nursing Station.

It forms part of the ongoing El Niño emergency response coordinated by the Ministry of Public Works.

The response team will continue delivering water to vulnerable maritime communities facing drought.