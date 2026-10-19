Four dead, 39 injured at Canadian military base in grass fire

Source: Reuters

A fire that killed at least four soldiers and left 19 people in critical condition began with a smoldering grass fire that ignited in an Alberta military base’s training area where personnel were drilling, Canadian officials said Sunday.

Officials said 39 people were in hospitals ​as a result of the fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, which began around 4 p.m. ​MDT (2200 GMT) on Saturday. Winds up to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) ⁠fed the flames.

Major General Wade Rutland described the fire as an “uncommon, rapid” event.

“I’ve certainly never seen anything ​like it,” said Rutland, commander of 1st Canadian Division, which is based in Edmonton, about 210 km (130 miles) ​west of the military site.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier Sunday that the fire was one of the worst peacetime tragedies ever for Canada’s armed forces on home soil.

“The nation is in mourning for those brave members of our Armed Forces whom we ​have lost,” Carney said Sunday, adding that he had ordered flags on federal buildings across the country ​to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims.