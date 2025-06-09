Fresh Choice to create 15 new jobs

[Photo: Supplied]

Fifteen new jobs are expected to be created in Pacific Harbour as Fresh Choice Supermarket prepares to open its seventh store in Fiji at Damodar Yatu Lau Village.

The new supermarket is expected to improve access to fresh produce, quality meat and everyday groceries for residents and businesses in the area.

The expansion will also add to the growing range of businesses at Damodar Yatu Lau Village, supporting commercial activity and employment opportunities along the Coral Coast.

Fresh Choice will join existing businesses at the village, including The Establishment, Hot Bread Kitchen, HFC Bank and Bula Beauty and Spa.

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Tiki Hut and Oval Fine Dining Restaurant are also expected to open soon, further expanding the range of services and dining options available to the community.

The new supermarket is part of Fresh Choice’s expansion in Fiji, bringing more shopping convenience to Pacific Harbour while creating employment opportunities for local people.