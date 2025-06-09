Minister calls for end to online abuse

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua is urging Fijians to stop sharing degrading and abusive content on social media.

In a ministerial statement, Naivalurua raised concerns about personal attacks, humiliating photographs and videos, and graphic material being circulated online.

He says such content can cause lasting harm to individuals, families and communities, even after it has been deleted.

Naivalurua says while people have the right to express their views and criticise others, threats, harassment and unlawful conduct must have consequences.

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He is urging social media users not to post or forward intimate or degrading images, or encourage abuse through comments and shares.

Parents, teachers and community leaders are also being encouraged to help promote responsible online behaviour.inable practices without compromising the quality of patient care.