Partnership targets forest sustainability

[Photo: Supplied]

The long-term supply of pine and mahogany is at the centre of a new five-year partnership between British American Tobacco Fiji and Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited.

There are also plans to plant about six hectares of forest annually.

The partnership aims to replenish forest resources while supporting the sustainable supply of wood used in tobacco curing.

BAT Fiji General Manager James Goldring says the company will grow pine and mahogany seedlings at its greenhouse facilities, while FHCL will oversee planting, maintenance and forest management.

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The agreement supports the responsible use of forest resources and their availability for future generations.

“This initiative complements BAT Fiji’s Project Green program, which was launched in 2023. As part of Project Green, BAT Fiji continues to support the use of sustainably sourced wood fuel in tobacco curing operations, replacing the reliance on fossil fuels and ensuring the wood used within the curing process comes from responsibly sourced forestry resources. Supporting afforestation and forest replenishment initiatives helps strengthen the long-term sustainability of forest resources and supports responsible resource management.”

Goldring says the partnership also expands the company’s Grow Plus programme, which supports farmers and communities through income generation and food security initiatives.

“This partnership aims to support FHCL in planting approximately six hectares per annum. This partnership reflects the value of working together to support sustainable forestry in Fiji. We look forward to continuing this partnership by rearing seedlings at our greenhouse facility and supporting FHCL’s afforestation and forest replenishment work through practical, long-term collaboration.”

FHCL CEO Semi Dranibaka has stressed the importance of protecting biodiversity, maintaining healthy ecosystems and preserving natural resources for future generations.

The partnership is expected to strengthen forest regeneration efforts while supporting the sustainable use of natural resources.