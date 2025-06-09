Smith’s farm opens doors for farmers

[Photo: Ministry of Agriculture, waterways and sugar industry FB page]

Karl Smith’s sheep farm in Cakaudrove is creating jobs, supporting aspiring farmers and helping strengthen food security in surrounding communities.

At 71, the 2026 Northern Sheep Farmer of the Year continues to build his livestock enterprise while sharing the benefits of his experience with others.

But building the enterprise at Benau Estate in Naweni has not been without setbacks. Dog attacks and livestock theft continue to threaten his investment, forcing him to make livestock protection a priority as he works to grow his farm.

Across his 28-hectare freehold property, Smith raises Fiji Fantastic sheep alongside locally bred cattle. His herd now stands at 168 animals, comprising 140 sheep and 28 cattle, with an estimated stock value of $79,800.

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His years of work were recognised at the National Agriculture Show in Labasa, where he was named the 2026 Northern Sheep Farmer of the Year.

The award reflects more than the number of animals on his farm.

Well-maintained paddocks, boundary fencing and supporting infrastructure show the effort he has put into building a sustainable livestock operation.

Smith also takes a disciplined approach to managing his animals. He keeps detailed records of stock movements, sales, treatments and mortalities to monitor animal health and guide decisions on the farm.

Protecting that investment remains a constant concern.

Through the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry’s 2021–2022 Fencing Kit Assistance Program, Smith received support to strengthen and extend boundary fencing, helping improve livestock management and protect his property.

His contribution, however, reaches beyond the farm gates.

The enterprise provides employment for members of the local community, while aspiring sheep farmers have benefited from his experience as they establish their own flocks.

By supplying sheep to surrounding communities and making quality breeding stock available, he is also helping other farmers build their own livestock operations.

For Smith, the value of farming lies not only in the animals he raises or the property he has developed but also in the opportunities created for others.