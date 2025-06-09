2013 Constitution cannot be discarded: Kamikamica

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Commerce, Business and Industrial Development Manoa Kamikamica says the 2013 constitution simply cannot be discarded.

Speaking at the Constitution Amendment Bill consultation , Kamikamica stressed that the proposed amendments are aimed at addressing its shortcomings while retaining provisions that remain valuable to the country.

He says that the Supreme Court had recognized the legality of the 2013 Constitution, despite identifying a democratic deficit.

He further adds that the Constitution’s legal standing was reinforced by the fact that three general elections was held under its provisions.

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Kamikamica says the Government had sought the Supreme Court’s advice on whether the Constitution could be amended by interpreting its provisions in a way that addressed its shortcomings, adding that Court had made it clear that while the 2013 Constitution was legal, there were defects that needed to be addressed.

“The legality of the 2013 constitution stems from the main fact that for three elections we held it under the 2013 constitution. That is why we cannot toss out the 2013 Constitution,”

As stipulated in the Bill, the 2013 Constitution would be amended by repealing its provisions, except Chapter 10, and replacing them with new provisions.

However, Kamikamica says government also intends to retain some of its positive features, including provisions relating to national identity and equal citizenry.

He stresses that the Bill would be refined before it was taken back to Parliament, ensuring the final version incorporated public feedback alongside provisions considered

beneficial under the 2013 Constitution and proposals introduced in the 2026 amendments.