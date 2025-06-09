Rough seas delay Cikobia water relief

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Emergency water carting operations to Cikobia Island have been temporarily suspended due to strong winds and rough seas.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office says the conditions are affecting the safe movement and offloading of water from the MLC Vatulawa.

Despite the delay, the vessel’s crew has delivered bottled drinking water, sanitary hampers and a 5,000-litre water tank to schools and villages on the island.

The NDRMO says operations will resume once weather and sea conditions are safe, with the safety of communities and response teams remaining the priority.