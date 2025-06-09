White wants a response from Flying Fijians against Japan

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Jake White is challenging his side to respond against Japan as he begins his tenure with limited preparation time and a point to prove.

White started his new role last Tuesday and admits the short turnaround presents a challenge ahead of the upcoming Test, but he has been encouraged by the players’ attitude and commitment at training.

With the team having lost to Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup earlier this year, White sees the rematch as an opportunity to start afresh and show a different side of the Flying Fijians.

White says he intends to make several changes to the team, although some adjustments are also necessary because players have returned to their overseas clubs.

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He believes the upcoming Test offers the players a chance to respond to their recent disappointment and restore confidence among their supporters.

“We felt a little bit let down. The players didn’t enjoy the fact that they didn’t win the final, and I think they get another chance now against Japan to make sure they get it right.”

White acknowledges that more work is needed to prepare the team, with the coming week expected to provide valuable time to build on the foundations laid during his first few training sessions.

He says the players have been working hard and appear to be enjoying themselves, which he believes is an important starting point as he looks to establish his own standards within the squad.

The Flying Fijians will be aiming to make a strong statement against Japan as they begin their preparations under White, with the new coach eager to see his side turn its disappointment into a positive response on the field.

The Flying Fijians will meet Japan this Saturday at 5.50pm and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC 2.