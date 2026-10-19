Macron urges calm as France counts cost of worst unrest in years

Source: Reuters

President Emmanuel Macron appealed for calm on Sunday, a day after France suffered one of its worst days of unrest in ‌years, with thousands arrested and shops looted or damaged after protests over high prices and declining public services.

Fresh clashes broke out in Paris and Marseille, where riot police intervened to prevent attempts to ransack businesses.

Nationwide demonstrations had erupted into riots on Saturday, with a town hall torched, shops pillaged and buildings covered in graffiti as violent groups clashed with police in cities across the country.

“Looking at these images, we have all asked ourselves: What was going ​through their minds? How can French people do this to France?” Macron said in a televised address to the nation.

Article continues after advertisement

“Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it. Tonight, ​we all feel anger and shame.”

Saturday’s unrest laid bare the deep anger at Macron, who leaves office in 2027 after a decade in power ⁠that has increasingly become defined by social discontent, a weak economy and ballooning debt.

Macron said those protesting peacefully had legitimate grievances and their actions should not be confused with those seeking to wreak ​havoc.