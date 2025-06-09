Oceans acidification raises global concerns

Fiji is leading regional calls for stronger action on ocean acidification ahead of the COP31.

The issue was highlighted in Wellington, New Zealand this week, where governments, scientists and international organisations gathered for high-level discussions on climate-ocean change.

Ocean acidification occurs when the ocean absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, making seawater more acidic and threatening marine ecosystems.

Scientists say acidity levels in the world’s oceans have increased by about 30 percent since the Industrial Revolution, posing risks to coral reefs, fisheries and food security.

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For Fiji and other Pacific nations, the concern is significant.

Healthy coral reefs provide food, livelihoods and protection from coastal erosion and storm surges, but increasing ocean acidity makes it harder for reefs to recover from bleaching and other climate-related impacts.

The discussions come just days after Fiji hosted the Pre-COP31 negotiators meeting in Nadi, where Pacific leaders called for stronger ocean outcomes at next month’s climate conference in Türkiye.

Fiji has already identified ocean acidification as a climate risk in its National Adaptation Plan and continues to advocate for greater action on ocean protection and emissions reductions.

Experts say the Pacific has become a global leader in responding to ocean acidification through scientific monitoring, coral restoration, mangrove planting and community-led conservation efforts.

International partners, including the Asian Development Bank, are also increasing support for research and vulnerability assessments across the region.

Additionally, Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr Sivendra Michael, says ocean acidification reinforces the urgent need for rapid cuts in global carbon emissions and stronger commitments to protect the world’s oceans.

The Pacific is expected to take a united message to COP31, calling for greater climate finance, stronger adaptation measures and increased global action to address the growing threat of ocean acidification.