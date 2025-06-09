LTA steps up festive checks

[Photo: File]

The Land Transport Authority and Police will step up roadside checks and patrols during the festive season to curb road accidents and fatalities.

LTA Team Leader for Road Safety Education and Awareness Gerald Nathan says joint operations will continue, with more officers deployed to conduct thorough inspections at checkpoints.

He notes that accidents and deaths typically surge during the holiday period, making stronger enforcement essential to protect road users.

Nathan adds that while joint operations run year-round with monthly performance reviews, festive operations require heightened visibility.

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“LTA and the police have started working, and more officers will be present on the roads. There will be a lot of checkpoints during this festive season. This is because we see more road accidents and deaths during this period. We do these operations every year and we have seen an impact. So we will continue our joint operation with the police and LTA.”

He is urging drivers to avoid alcohol completely before getting behind the wheel, stressing zero tolerance for drunk driving.

Nathan says awareness teams will also visit communities and districts to educate the public on road safety.

He emphasizes that drivers must take personal responsibility on the road to prevent avoidable accidents and save lives this festive season.