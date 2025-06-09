Potter demands more from Fiji Bati

[Source: Manly Warringah Sea Eagles/Facebook]

Fiji Bati coach Mick Potter says his side has plenty of work to do despite opening their Rugby League World Cup campaign with a win over the Cook Islands, warning that their second-half performance must improve as the tournament intensifies.

The Bati made a strong start, executing the basics well and keeping their game plan simple, but Potter believes the team lost some of its momentum after the break.

With just one week of preparation before taking on elite opposition on the World Cup stage, Potter says the opening match has exposed areas Fiji must address before their next assignment.

“The coach is never happy, really. Second half we probably weren’t great, and at least we’ve got a lot of things to work on.”

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While acknowledging the Cook Islands’ contribution to the contest, Potter insists the Bati must take responsibility for the areas they can control, particularly their execution and discipline in the second half.

Potter was also pleased to welcome Jacob Saifiti back into the Fiji setup, describing the Newcastle forward’s return after a lengthy absence as a significant boost for the national side.

He says Saifiti’s experience and presence will be valuable as Fiji look to build consistency and sharpen their performance throughout the tournament.

The Bati will now turn their attention to the next challenge, with Potter determined to ensure the lessons from their opening match translate into a stronger performance as their World Cup campaign continues.

Fiji Bati will meet Australia at 9.05pm this Sunday.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.