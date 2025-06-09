Green anaesthesia to reduce environmental impact

[Photo: Ministry of Health/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fiji’s anaesthesia teams are looking at ways to reduce the environmental impact of surgical care while maintaining patient safety.

The initiative was highlighted during World Anaesthesia Day celebrations at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva last week.

Pacific Society of Anaesthetists Assistant Secretary Dr Enele Tuima says this includes reducing the use of gases that contribute to global warming, minimising medical waste and reducing single-use plastics.

He says other measures include using alternative anaesthesia methods where clinically appropriate, improving waste segregation and recycling, and conserving energy in operating theatres.

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CWMH Medical Superintendent Dr Luke Nasedra also urged doctors to step out of their comfort zones to further advance anaesthesia services in Fiji.

The Ministry of Health is encouraging health facilities to adopt more environmentally sustainable practices without compromising the quality of patient care.