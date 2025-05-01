Becky Lucas and Jen Carnovale on coming back to comedy after having kids

Last year, comedian Becky Lucas didn’t think she’d ever be able to live normally again. She certainly didn’t know if she’d ever return to stand-up comedy.

She was sleeping in a hospital chair in Sydney beside her five-month-old baby, who had just had open-heart surgery.

“It was horrific; the worst time of my life,” she says. “I was a complete anxious wreck. I could barely breathe.”

She certainly didn’t feel like a very funny person.

Now, eight months later, Lucas is in the middle of a national tour with her new show, Things Have Changed, but the Essence Remains. It’s her first since she had her son in March last year.

But bringing a one-year-old to comedy festivals around the country has been far from easy.

