Extra turns environmental friendly

Environmental stewardship takes center stage at Extra Supermarket, set to unveil its Labasa branch this Friday.

Already making waves in eco-conscious practices, the supermarket boasts a state-of-the-art 150-kilowatt solar energy system, markedly diminishing its dependence on conventional power sources.

This inaugural installation has seamlessly energized various facets of the store, from ambient lighting to essential electrical requirements.

Buoyed by this triumph, Extra Supermarket is gearing up for a significant

stride forward.

Plans are underway to amplify its solar energy capabilities with an additional 100 kilowatts, solidifying its dedication to sustainable practices.

According to Managing Director Kavishay Abhimannu, the supermarket is steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, exemplified by the strategic utilization of clean, renewable solar energy to fuel day-to-day operations.

Abhimannu emphasizes that embracing solar energy ensures the store’s functions are sustained by an infinite resource, liberating them from the shackles of harmful pollutants.

He says every purchase made at Extra Labasa contributes to a greener future and those shopping with them are supporting a retail brand that prioritizes sustainability and takes tangible steps to minimize its environmental impact.

The grand opening is at 7 am this Friday at Damodar City Labasa.