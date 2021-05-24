Chetty appointed Investment Fiji CEO

Kamal Chetty has been appointed the Chief Executive of Investment Fiji.

Chetty has over 14-years of experience and knowledge in investment and export promotion, holding numerous leadership positions within Investment Fiji.

Board Chair, Jenny Seeto says Chetty has made significant contributions in leading the Investment Fiji team this past year while serving as the Acting CEO.

Seeto adds despite the extraordinary circumstances and the unprecedented challenges due to the global pandemic, Chetty’s team was able to secure major investment and export leads and deals.

She stresses the Board conducted a rigorous recruitment process with applications received from international and local candidates.

Chetty joined Investment Fiji in 2008 as an Investment Officer, and was later promoted to Manager Investment and Trade.

He has received Investment and Trade-related training in Japan and China and has led investment and trade promotion events in various countries.