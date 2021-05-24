Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Business

Burger King invests $1.8m in sixth outlet

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
May 5, 2022 12:59 pm

Burger King will open its sixth outlet at Challenge Plaza in Laucala Beach tomorrow, creating jobs for 35 Fijians.

It has invested $1.8m in the new restaurant which has a sitting capacity of 90 but does not feature a drive-thru.

General Manager, Akash Narsey says this location will provide easy access to the customers of the area.

Article continues after advertisement

“When you look at the overall dynamics of Laucala Beach estate, we just sort of felt that it was quite underutilized, there was a lot of potential in this area and it makes sense for us to get in here.”


Akash Narsey

Narsey says the pandemic had delayed their shipment of supplies and machines, but they are happy to finally open the doors to the public.

He adds the opening of this store aligns with the global brand identity change, which can be seen with the logo change as well as other branding changes to their menu board.

“If you have more competition, it spurs new ideas. It always makes us think what can we do better and at the same time we know that customers do always want variety. No one is going to the same restaurant every single day, so they want to try this today, that tomorrow and we are sort of happy to have competition.”

Narsey adds they are optimistic about the future and are currently designing a drive-thru restaurant in Lautoka, targeting a mid-2023 opening.

He also confirms that they are also looking at setting up another drive-thru restaurant in Suva in the near future.

In the span of seven years, Burger King Fiji has invested close to $19m in setting up its six outlets.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.