Burger King invests $1.8m in sixth outlet

Burger King will open its sixth outlet at Challenge Plaza in Laucala Beach tomorrow, creating jobs for 35 Fijians.

It has invested $1.8m in the new restaurant which has a sitting capacity of 90 but does not feature a drive-thru.

General Manager, Akash Narsey says this location will provide easy access to the customers of the area.

Article continues after advertisement

“When you look at the overall dynamics of Laucala Beach estate, we just sort of felt that it was quite underutilized, there was a lot of potential in this area and it makes sense for us to get in here.”



Akash Narsey

Narsey says the pandemic had delayed their shipment of supplies and machines, but they are happy to finally open the doors to the public.

He adds the opening of this store aligns with the global brand identity change, which can be seen with the logo change as well as other branding changes to their menu board.

“If you have more competition, it spurs new ideas. It always makes us think what can we do better and at the same time we know that customers do always want variety. No one is going to the same restaurant every single day, so they want to try this today, that tomorrow and we are sort of happy to have competition.”

Narsey adds they are optimistic about the future and are currently designing a drive-thru restaurant in Lautoka, targeting a mid-2023 opening.

He also confirms that they are also looking at setting up another drive-thru restaurant in Suva in the near future.

In the span of seven years, Burger King Fiji has invested close to $19m in setting up its six outlets.