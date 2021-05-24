$81.5m submarine cable reach Fiji

Telecommunication services within the region will be further strengthened and improve with the deployment of a second submarine cable.

New Caledonia’s Minister for Telecommunications, Vaimua Muliava says the GONDWANA-2 submarine cable linking them to Fiji is also significant for regional development.

Muliava says Fiji remains a hub for the Pacific and plays a critical role in guaranteeing the continuity of external communications.

“This is a moment really important for us to come here and to strengthen the link between New Caledonia and Fiji.”

Fiji International Telecommunications Limited’s Chief Executive, George Samisoni says this project started in 2015 and is worth over $81 million.

Samisoni says they were able to officially sign the deal in 2020 and have been working tirelessly over the past two years to complete it.