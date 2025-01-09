World

Who could replace Justin Trudeau to lead Canada’s Liberal Party?

Reuters

January 9, 2025 9:38 am

[Source: Reuters]

Canada’s ruling Liberal Party is looking for a new leader to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced on Monday he intended to step down.

The party has not released details on the leadership contest, which would typically take months.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said on Wednesday that he would not be running.

Article continues after advertisement

Here are some of the remaining top potential contenders.

FORMER FINANCE MINISTER CHRYSTIA FREELAND

Freeland, 56, was one of Trudeau’s closest allies during his nine years in power and had been serving as finance minister when she unexpectedly resigned last month after an argument over spending and penned a letter attacking the prime minister’s leadership and his love of “political gimmicks”.

Freeland, the most high-profile member of the government after Trudeau, had been finance minister since August 2020 and helped craft the government’s multi-billion dollar social spending program to help fight the COVID pandemic.

She had previously been foreign minister and led the Canadian team that successfully renegotiated a trilateral trade deal with the United States and Mexico after then-president Donald Trump threatened to tear up the agreement.

She joined the government in November 2015, first serving as trade minister.

Before entering politics in 2013, Freeland worked as a journalist and in senior editorial roles with several media companies, including the Financial Times, the Globe and Mail, and Reuters where she worked from 2010 to 2013. She has also written two books.

FORMER BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR MARK CARNEY

Carney, 59, is the only major candidate who is not part of the Trudeau government. Carney’s name has been circulating for years as a potential Liberal leader, largely thanks to his financial credentials.

Carney said in a statement on Monday that he would be considering whether to run over the next few days.

He worked for Goldman Sachs before joining the Canadian finance ministry in 2004.

He was named Bank of Canada governor in 2007 and quickly had to deal with the after-effects of the global crisis in 2008.

In 2013 he took over as governor of the Bank of England, becoming the first person to ever head two major central banks.

Carney forecast the economic damage that would result if Britain left the European Union, prompting attacks from pro-Brexit advocates.

After leaving the bank in 2020, he was appointed United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance. He is currently vice chairman at Brookfield Asset Management.

FOREIGN MINISTER MELANIE JOLY

Joly, 45, is the most high-profile female member of cabinet now that Freeland is gone.

She rose to prominence in 2013 when she ran for the post of Montreal mayor as an outsider, unexpectedly finishing in second place.

Trudeau named her heritage minister in 2015 but after missteps in her home province of Quebec, she was demoted to the post of tourism minister in 2018.

She returned to the spotlight in 2021 as foreign minister. Along with Freeland, she helped craft Canada’s strongly pro-Ukraine line after the Russia’s invasion in 2022, and also oversaw the launch of the government’s long-awaited policy on the Indo-Pacific region later that year.

INNOVATION MINISTER FRANCOIS-PHILIPPE CHAMPAGNE

Champagne, 54, is a trusted pair of hands who worked as a lawyer and a businessman before joining the government in 2015. Known for his ebullient manner and perpetual good humor, he served variously as minister of trade, infrastructure and foreign affairs before taking over his current role in January 2021.

As innovation minister, Champagne led the effort to attract billions of dollars in foreign investment into the electric vehicle and auto battery sector.

The effort has recently faltered in many parts of the world including Canada.

TRANSPORT MINISTER ANITA ANAND

Anand, 57, is a former law professor who entered parliament in November 2019 and became procurement minister.

When the COVID pandemic struck in 2020 she led the effort to obtain supplies of personal protective equipment and tests at a time of enormous demand, and also pushed for vaccine deals.

The endeavor was largely successful and in October 2021 Trudeau named her to the more high-profile role of defense minister, charged with trying to stamp out a culture in the military of what the government has acknowledged is sexual abuse.

In July 2023 she was named head of the Treasury Board, which has overall control of government spending, and in September 2024 was also asked to be transport minister after her predecessor quit.

Last month she was named minister of transport on a permanent basis.

Other possible contenders mentioned in the domestic media include current Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, 59, House leader Karina Gould, 37, and former British Columbia premier Christy Clark, 59.

Fiji Airways welcomes new ATR aircrafts

Pacific Specialist Healthcare announces new initiative

Temporary Waiqele terminal to open on Monday

1:600 ratio a challenge for Police

Association calls for action against illegal operators

Surge in child abuse cases

Tough questions essential in Malimali inquiry

Ditoka calls for extra precautions

Training begins for Household Income and Expenditure Survey

Vodafone warns parents

Fiji’s strategic growth plans take shape

'Wicked,' 'A Complete Unknown' lead Hollywood's SAG award nominees

Who could replace Justin Trudeau to lead Canada’s Liberal Party?

Jennifer Lopez identifies with real-life mom in 'Unstoppable' film

Russian strike kills 13 in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

Urgency mounts in search for survivors of powerful Tibet earthquake

Fiji Men’s 7s selection wide open ahead of Perth

Beg gives back to Tennis in Fiji

Tourney to help Kadavu prep for Marama Championship

Rain fails to dampen spirits of young footballers

Jessica Pegula reaches Adelaide quarterfinals

Wildfires rage out of control near Los Angeles, killing at least two

Cabinet resolves decades-old land dispute

Emergency Operation Center activated

Rescue efforts under way after earthquake in Tibet kills more than 120

Kolinisau to serve as Coral Coast 7s Ambassador

COI bars Seruiratu from speaking

International teams set to arrive this weekend

Heavy rain to impact the country

Savou finds passion for athletics

Acting COMPOL reminds officers to stay focused

Golden Globes audience slips from last year, Nielsen data show

Renewed focus on tabua movement

Australia tourney boosts Suva Tennis for Asia-Pacific

Town council raises concerns over drainage issue

Neymar hints at reunion with Messi and Suarez, says 2026 World Cup will be his last

Deschamps to leave France job after 2026 World Cup

Wildfire rages in Los Angeles, forcing 30,000 to evacuate

Griffin and Nowitzki will be studio analysts when Prime Video begins NBA coverage. Rooks named host

Pryde welcomes tribunal’s decision to reinstate him

WAF working to resolve disruption

Actors Marisa Abela, Mikey Madison among BAFTA Rising Star nominees

MOU for pristine seas initiative endorsed

Minister responds to resignation demands

Turaga mum on FCS Chief’s leave

Three miners feared dead in India's Assam state, six others trapped

Vatuwaqa man further remanded

Nadi drug haul set for destruction

NDRMO monitors flood early warning systems

Peter Yarrow of folk-music trio Peter, Paul and Mary dies at 86

Bench warrant could be sought

Changes made for Mike Friday Select Sevens squad

Dialogue Fiji lauds Pryde's reinstatement

Fiji Men’s 7s refocus on fundamentals

Bridge to bridge initiative to address infrastructure concerns

National darts side to be named

Ministry to strengthen mineral exploration capacity

Trump will not rule out force to take Panama Canal, Greenland

Vasconcelos, Dunn in talks for New Zealand club move

Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of France's post-war far right, dies aged 96

Turaga to appear before COI

Oprah Winfrey opens 2025 with an encore. ‘A New Earth’ is her book club pick for a second time

Cabinet endorses drug rehab center at FCS

Bogidrau's sudden passing saddens World Netball

Cabinet approves market charges

FCS to address challenges and enhance integrity

Several roads remain closed

Newcastle stun Arsenal to close in on League Cup final

Vinicius handed two-match suspension, cleared to play in Super Cup

Austrian far right demands conservatives be 'honest' in coalition talks

Ghana’s Mahama returns as president, vowing to boost economy

Kolinisau highlights new talent ahead of Coral Coast 7s

US, Taliban in talks to swap detainees

COI expected to sit beyond two weeks

Whyte anticipates thrilling atmosphere at Coral Coast

Pryde reinstated as DPP

Veronica joins Bakaniceva at Hekari

Acting COMPOL urges reform

LIV Golf features 6 U.S. stops over 14-tournament schedule

Heavy rain to persist, flooding reported

Malani pushes for swimming lessons to prevent drownings

Earthquake in Tibet kills more than 120

Ministry works to restore radiology and lab services

An upset in Adelaide, a day for the ages in Auckland

Mother turns to fishing to support family

Fiji's VAT on imports hits $737M

Inconsistent supply and lack of cold storage an issue

Innovation and teamwork to drive agriculture

Ditavutu eyes top 8 finish for Fijiana 7s

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seek judge’s approval of divorce settlement

FCS Chief’s leave clarified

Man charged with alleged murder to front court

Heavy rain and flash flooding affects Central division

Cabinet reshuffle on the cards says PM

Complaints filed over water splashing incidents

Fallen tree obstructs part of King’s Road

Men’s pools for Coral Coast confirmed

Quality of produce an issue for AMA

Izumi falls short in final

SPX to visit 100 villages this year

Dream come true for Rekha who signed with Western Springs

Golden Globes ratings hold steady with 10 million viewers

Second day of COI is going good: Lewis

Powerful earthquake hits holy city in China's Tibet

Sir Alex Ferguson and David Beckham pay respects to club icon Kath Phipps

Man charged in Tupac Shakur killing files motion to dismiss the case

'Shogun' and 'Hacks' win top TV honors at Golden Globes

Nakacia reflects on surreal Fijiana 7s debut

Kids safe after Suva carjacking

Corrections boss disputes leave order

Bridge collapse disrupts access for over 2,000 residents

14th Coral Coast 7s poised to be a blockbuster

Nakarawa sent on leave amid serious allegations

Indonesia eye Kluivert ahead of crunch Socceroos clash

Suspicious fire engulfs Caulfield Racecourse grandstand

Three men arrested for alleged drug possession

$20K spent on overseas trips for municipal leaders

Police officer among 17 charged

Council issues alert on flood-damaged products

Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as full member

'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' triumph at Golden Globes

Seruiratu fronts COI

Bakaniceva inks deal with Hekari United Women

Blinken calls for push to get Gaza truce deal over 'finish line'

Forest beat Wolves for sixth straight Premier League win

Complete list of winners at 82nd Golden Globe awards

Last-gasp Abraham goal wins Super Cup for Milan in 3-2 victory over Inter

Three Israelis killed in northern West Bank shooting

Venezuela to free 146 more election protesters

Lavidi eager for experience at inaugural Coral Coast 7s

More witnesses to front COI hearing today

Fiji braces for heavy rain

Eight Tennis youngsters out for exposure

Plans for increased police visibility

OFC B-licence coaching course part two underway in Ba

Tamanivalu shines in milestone match

Government steps up against HMPV threat

IFRC strengthens community ties to improve disaster preparedness

South Africa's run of success is just the start

Justin Trudeau announces plan to step down

Woods and McIlroy's indoor league set for prime time close-up

Artisans thrive in graduation season

SCC clarifies stall demolition issue

FICAC appointment inquiry confidential

Eight Fiji 7s rep in Friday Select 7s team

Suva supermarket struck by robbery

Bail denied for alleged rapist

Golden Globes honor Demi Moore, Sebastian Stan in film awards

Fijian Drua home match tickets for 2025 season now on Sale

South Korea extends shutdown of Muan airport due to crash probe

Police ready to call on military in drug battle

Suva restaurant loses $15,000 in overnight robbery

Fiji FA pre-season transfer window for 2025 opens

Council and police intensify fight against drugs

Winter storm hits central US, barrels toward Washington

Injured Osaka 'very optimistic' about Australian Open

Rising sexual violence against minors

Heavy rain alert, possible flash-flooding

North Korea fires ballistic missile as Blinken visits Seoul

Chew announces plans

South Korea investigators seek to extend Yoon's arrest warrant

Strong roster of locals at Coral Coast 7s

COI Commissioner happy with first day proceedings

PM fronts COI hearing

Cokanasiga’s double not enough for Bath

$1.3b in loans stalled, government to fix delays

Acting COMPOL warns perpetrators

Taukei flick Bubu Belo launch this Thursday

Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

Men's team boosts Pearls training squad

New home brings life-changing relief to Taveuni mother

Concerns raised over market stalls in Labasa

Aussies ready to chase the mace after conquering India

Construction sector reaches $127m last September

Malimali arrives for the COI hearing

Inquiry to assess Malimali appointment

Force reflects on unity

Burst pipe on road turns into ‘fountain’

FCS foils contraband smuggling attempts

Austria heads towards coalition talks led by far right

Commission sits to hear Malimali’s case

Former Greek prime minister Simitis dies aged 88

Erdogan expects support from Syria in Turkey's battle with PKK

Rebels seize key town in eastern Congo

Oran Park rugby league continue support for Nabua

Tourist-linked drug cases under investigation

Nurses struggling with overload

Fiji Pearls focus on youth development for 2025

Diallo earns Man Utd deserved draw at Liverpool

MSUPPLY improves delivery of medical supplies

Labasa couple charged with fraud

Jimenez nets two penalties to rescue Fulham in 2-2 draw with Ipswich

Tauson wins Auckland title after injured Osaka retires

FNA focuses on nurses reforms

Fijian labor market eases as departures decline

Another 75 Guatemalan soldiers arrive in Haiti to battle gangs

Bruce Springsteen says Jeremy Allen White ‘sings very well’

Ministry responds to shocking video of child abuse

HRADC Chair denounces alleged child abuse

Juveniles among 18 arrested for possession of illicit drugs