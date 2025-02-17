US energy department says less than 50 purged from nuclear security office

[ Source : Reuters ]

U.S. President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk purged less than 50 workers from the agency that maintains the country’s nuclear weapons arsenal, the Department of Energy said on Sunday, after far wider layoffs there were suddenly rescinded, causing chaos among staff.

On Friday, sources told Reuters that 325 workers had been sent notice that they had been laid off from the National Nuclear Security Administration, part of the department which employs about 2,000 people and works around the world to secure dangerous nuclear materials, including in Ukraine as Russia’s war continues.

Later that day, an uncertain number of those layoffs were rescinded, causing chaos in NNSA offices in Washington and other places in the country, as many workers were unsure of their employment, the sources said.

Article continues after advertisement

On Sunday, a department spokesperson said less than 50 were dismissed.

“These staff members were probationary employees and held primarily administrative and clerical roles,” the spokesperson said.

NNSA will continue all of its protection of national security, the development and management of atomic weapons, and non-proliferation work, the spokesperson said.