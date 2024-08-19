Ukraine says it has destroyed second Russian bridge

[Source: BBC News]

Ukraine says it has destroyed a second strategic bridge in a week as it continues its incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.

The Ukrainian military on Sunday released aerial footage of the strike on the bridge – reported to be over the Seym River in Zvannoe.

Hours later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the aims of the military incursion into Kursk included the creation of a “buffer zone” to stop Russian attacks.

Ukraine is nearly two weeks into its biggest attack on Russian territory since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The video shows a growing large cloud of smoke over the bridge and one of its sections appears to be destroyed. It is not clear when the strike took place.

Earlier this week, Ukraine destroyed another bridge over the river Seym, near the town of Glushkovo.

That bridge was used by the Kremlin to supply its troops.

Earlier, military analysts had identified three bridges in the area used by Russia to supply its forces, and they said two had either been destroyed or seriously damaged, Reuters news agency reported.

Almost two weeks after Ukrainian troops pushed across the border into Russia, it is becoming clear that they plan to stay.

President Zelensky said on Saturday his troops were strengthening positions in Kursk and expanding further in Russia.

This would include “creating a buffer zone on the aggressor’s territory”, he added, in an effort to prevent further Russian attacks into Ukraine.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to President Zelensky, insisted Ukraine was not interested in occupying Russia but wanted to persuade Russia to enter negotiations.

Moscow has called the incursion a major provocation and vowed to retaliate with a “worthy response”.

As Ukraine moves further into western Russian territory, Russian forces are equally making gains in Ukraine’s east and have claimed a string of villages in recent weeks.