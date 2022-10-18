UK Prime Minister Truss says 'sorry' for mistakes, but 'I'm sticking around'

[Source: reuters]

Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss apologised for “mistakes” in her programme that caused investor confidence to evaporate and her poll ratings to plunge before nearly all of it was finally shredded on Monday.

Despite all this, she says she will not step down.

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed on Friday after Truss sacked her close ally Kwasi Kwarteng, jettisoned the remaining major planks of her tax-cutting agenda on Monday, including scaling back her vast energy support scheme.

Asked if she was now prime minister in name only, Truss says she appointed Hunt because she knew she had to change direction.