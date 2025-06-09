Trump says US, Canada will not restart trade talks

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C [Photo Credit: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States and Canada will not restart trade talks but Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized to him for an Ontario political ad using former President Ronald Reagan saying tariffs spell disaster.

Carney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump last week called off negotiations over the advertisement aired by the Canadian province of Ontario, adding he was increasing tariffs on Canada by an additional 10%.

The ad by the Ontario government featured Republican icon Reagan saying that tariffs on foreign goods while lead to trade wars and job losses.

Reagan was known for his support of free markets and free trade.

