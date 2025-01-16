Trump nominees pressed on political influence in Senate hearings

[ Source : Reuters ]

Donald Trump’s nominees for top national security jobs said they would not prioritize their loyalty to the president-elect over their duty to the country in U.S. Senate hearings on Wednesday, where they appeared to be on a path to easy confirmation.

Trump’s choice for attorney general, Pam Bondi, and CIA director, John Ratcliffe faced Senate committees five days before Trump — who has spoken of seeking retribution against his perceived enemies — is sworn back in on Monday.