Trump aims to reclaim territory for Ukraine in talks with Putin

[Source: BBC News]

US President Donald Trump has said he will try to get some territory back for Ukraine during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

“Russia’s occupied a big portion of Ukraine. They occupied prime territory. We’re going to try to get some of that territory back for Ukraine,” he told a news conference.

Trump said the talks in Alaska would be a “feel-out meeting” aimed at urging Putin to end the war, and that there would be “some swapping, changes in land”.

It is not the first time he has used the phrase “land-swapping”, though it is unclear what land Russia could cede to Ukraine.

Kyiv has never laid claim to any Russian territories.

Trump said he will update European leaders if Putin proposes a “fair deal” during the talks, adding that he would speak to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky first “out of respect”.

“I’ll call him first… I’ll call him after, and I may say, ‘lots of luck, keep fighting,’ or I may say, ‘we can make a deal'”, he said.

Trump also said that while he and Zelensky “get along”, he “very severely disagrees with what he has done”.

Trump has previously blamed Zelensky for the war in Ukraine, which was sparked by Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

The US president announced the meeting with Putin last Friday – the day of his self-imposed deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire or face more US sanctions.

In response to news of the Alaska summit, Zelensky said any agreements without input from Kyiv would amount to “dead decisions”.

