TikTok is restoring service, thanks Trump

TikTok said on Sunday it was restoring its service after President-elect Donald Trump said he would revive the app’s access in the U.S. when he returns to power on Monday.

“As a result of president Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.,” the platform said in a message to users.

TikTok also issued an earlier statement after U.S. users reported being able to access the Chinese-owned service’s website while the far more widely used TikTok app itself began coming back online for some users with just a few basic services.