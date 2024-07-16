Suspected serial killer arrested after bodies discovered in Kenya quarry

[Source: India Today]

A suspected serial killer has been arrested in Kenya following the discovery of several bodies at a quarry in Nairobi, with police saying on Monday he had confessed to killing 42 women including his wife.

Police said Collins Jumaisi, a 33-year-old man living near the quarry in Mukuru neighborhood in the south of the capital, was arrested early on Monday.

The acting head of police, Douglas Kanja Kirocho, said nine bodies had been recovered so far from the quarry.