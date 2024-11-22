Russia hits Ukraine with missile

[Source: BBC]
Vladimir Putin says Russia hit Ukraine with a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, days after Kyiv used Western-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia
In a surprise address to the nation, the Russian president says the strike was in response to Ukraine’s “use of American and British long-range weaponry”
It comes after Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was attacked with a “new Russian rocket” which he suggested had the “characteristics” of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Article continues after advertisement
Advertisement