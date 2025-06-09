Putin holds call with North Korea's Kim, discusses US-Russia talks, Kremlin says

[Source: Reuters]

President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and updated him on planned talks the Russian leader will hold with U.S. President Donald Trumpin Alaska this week, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

North Korea’s state news agency KCNA later reported the two leaders’ call without mentioning the meeting scheduled on Friday between Putin and Trump.

Kim and Putin discussed the development in the countries’ ties under a strategic partnership agreement signed last year “confirming their will to strengthen cooperation in the future,” KCNA said.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.