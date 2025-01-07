Powerful earthquake hits holy city in China's Tibet

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Tibet's second-largest city on Jan 7, 2025. (File photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck near one of Tibet’s holiest cities on Tuesday morning, the China Earthquake.

Networks Centre said, damaging buildings around Shigatse and sending people running to the streets in neighbouring Nepal and India.

The trembler at 9:05 a.m. (0105 GMT) had an epicentre depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the report added, revising the magnitude from an earlier 6.9.

Article continues after advertisement

Crumbled shop fronts could be seen in a video showing the aftermath from the nearby town of Lhatse, with debris spilling out onto the road.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from nearby buildings, windows, road layout, and signage that match satellite and street view imagery. The date could not be verified independently.

Tremors were felt in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu some 400 km (250 miles) away, where residents ran from their houses.

Tremors were felt in the northern Indian state of Bihar which borders Nepal. As walls shook, people rushed out of their homes and apartments to open areas.

So far, no reports of any damage or loss to property have been received, officials in India said.

A magnitude 6.8 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.

Southwestern parts of China are frequently hit by earthquakes. A huge quake in Sichuan province in 2008 killed almost 70,000 people.

According to China’s state broadcaster CCTV, there have been 29 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3 or higher within 200 km of the Shigatse quake in the past five years, all of which were smaller than the one that struck on Tuesday morning.

In 2015, a magnitude 7.8 tremor struck near Kathmandu in neighbouring Nepal, killing about 9,000 people and injuring thousands in that country’s worst earthquake.