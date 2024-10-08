World

PM condemns 'brutality and cruelty' of October 7 attack

3

October 8, 2024 4:19 pm

Anthony Albanese has marked the anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel, while also acknowledging Palestinians being killed in Gaza.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, the prime minister said Australia’s position on the war in the Middle East remained consistent with other nations, that only through diplomatic efforts would “the cycle of conflict and bloodshed be broken”.

Mr Albanese said the government backed a ceasefire in Gaza as well as the release of the Israeli hostages.

“This past year must have felt like a cruel eternity,” he said.

“The number of civilians who have lost their lives out of the past year is a tragedy of horrific proportions.

“So much has been lost, loved ones buried. We join all of them in their grief.”

Mr Albanese said the humanitarian situation in Gaza was “devastating” and condemned the “poison of anti-Semitism”.

Speaking a year on from the October 7 attack, the prime minister spoke of the “brutality and the cruelty that was inflicted on so many with such cold calculation”.

“We think of all whose life and futures were stolen from them that day,” he said.

Mr Albanese issued a warning to anyone thinking about taking a Hamas or Hezbollah flag to a protest.

“These symbols are not acceptable,” he said.

“They are symbols of terror. They are illegal, and they will not be tolerated here.”

The prime minister said “acts of hatred” in Australia would not be tolerated.

More than 1200 Australians, permanent residents and immediate family members have been evacuated from Lebanon as the federal government continues urging people to leave.

Six Australian government flights have ferried people to safety, while a further 3892 Australians and their families are registered to depart, with vulnerable and displaced passengers prioritised.

Two flights are scheduled to leave Beirut on Tuesday, with a Qantas flight from Cyprus expected to bring up to 220 people back to Australia.

Jubilant scenes erupted at Sydney Airport on Monday, when a repatriation flight carrying 349 Australians and their families landed.

In two weeks, Israel’s bombing campaign has killed more than 1400 Lebanese people and left another 1.2 million without homes.

This new front in Israel’s war opened after a year of violence in Gaza.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas led an attack on Israel, killing 1200 and taking about 250 hostage, according to the Israeli government.

In response, Israel bombed and invaded Gaza while laying siege to its population, killing more than 41,000 people and leaving most of the territory’s residents displaced and facing starvation.

The first anniversary of the attacks was marked across Australia with vigils held by the Jewish community to remember those killed, the families grieving and the hostages who remain captive.

Community leaders warned of an unprecedented rise of anti-Semitism in Australia since the October 7 attack and called for the federal government to do more to stem the tide of abuse.

The call comes as a second man was charged by NSW Police for allegedly displaying a Nazi poster during a rally at Sydney’s Hyde Park on Sunday.

The 56-year-old will appear before court in November.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke is also reviewing the visa of a US guest speaker who reportedly called October 7 a day of celebration at a rally at Lakemba Mosque in Sydney’s west.

Mr Albanese attended a vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of the attack by Hamas, which Australia designates as a terrorist organisation.

Pro-Palestine protesters call for an end to Israel’s invasion in regular demonstrations across the nation.

 

