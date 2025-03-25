Papua New Guinea bans Facebook to tackle misinformation

[Source: ABC News]

Papua New Guinea’s government has shut down social media platform Facebook, in what it describes as a “test” to mitigate hate speech, misinformation, pornography and “other detrimental content”.

The test, conducted under the country’s anti-terrorism laws, began on Monday morning and has extended into Tuesday.

Facebook users in the country have been unable to log-in to the platform and it is unclear how long the ban will go on for.

Article continues after advertisement

The government’s move was not flagged ahead of the “test” on Monday — a move opposition MPs and media leaders have described as “tyranny” and an “abuse of human rights”.

In a statement, PNG’s Police Minister Peter Tsiamalili said the initiative was to ensure “responsible usage” of social media platforms like Facebook while keeping “harmful content” out of public discourse.

Facebook is by far the most popular social media platform in the country, with an estimated 1.3 million users, or about half of the country’s estimated 2.6 million internet users.

In comparison, Instagram has about 106,000 users.

The platform is a critical tool for public discourse in the country, with many highly active forums used to discuss PNG politics and social issues.

Yet, the government has been highly critical of Facebook with the platform often blamed for helping spread misinformation, particularly in light of a recent spate of tribal killings in the country.

It has long threatened a move against Facebook, after announcing a parliamentary inquiry into “media disinformation” in 2023.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has been contacted for comment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.