Earthquake doesn't derail Vanuatu's snap election

Electoral workers at a polling station during Vanuatu’s snap election Mele, north of Port Vila, Vanuatu [Source: Image/ Ben McKay]

Voting is under way in Vanuatu’s snap election, which is remarkably going ahead despite the turbulence of a severe earthquake one month ago.

Thursday has been declared a public holiday in the Pacific nation, when voters will elect their next parliament.

On Efate, and further across the archipelago, voters defied the hot sun to do their democratic duty.

Article continues after advertisement

In Mele, north of the capital, voters began waiting outside their local polling station well before its 7.30am opening.

There are few signs of electioneering, given the formal campaign period wrapped up on Monday.

Polling stations are open until 4.30pm, when the challenging counting process will begin.

Given there are 352 polling stations, staffed by police and electoral workers, with ballots brought to Port Vila to be counted and officially ratified, an official outcome is not expected for days.

Ni-Vanuatu in Australia, New Zealand and other regions can cast proxy ballots.

Then comes all-important negotiations among parties to form a coalition government, given Vanuatu’s tendency to elect a multitude of parties.

The election is taking place almost two years ahead of time.

In November, Prime Minister Charlot Salwai opted to dissolve parliament rather than risk a no-confidence vote in his fractured coalition government.

While the December 17 earthquake upended Port Vila, killing 14 people and injuring many more, the election is going ahead as Vanuatu’s constitution requires an election to be held within 60 days of the dissolution of parliament.

The date selected – January 16 – is the latest day possible allowed by law.

The Vanuatu Electoral Office has worked around the clock to secure the necessary polling materials, train workers, and send ballot boxes across the archipelago.

VEO principal electoral officer Guilain Malessas confirmed two ships were dropping off the tools of democracy with nature’s assistance.

“We are grateful for the good weather conditions currently in Vanuatu. The deployments are proceeding safely and on time,” he told the Vanuatu Daily Post.

Mr Salwai opted for the election after a number of issues eroded confidence in his leadership, including a proposal to double an already-dubious constituency funding program and give every MP $A130,000.

Graeme Smith, senior fellow at the Australian National University’s Pacific Affairs department, said voting patterns suggested particular villages and towns often stuck with the same party or candidate.

“It’s quite similar to to a lot of Melanesia in that there is a fair bit of expectation based on where you are, what village you’re from, what clan you’re from, and who you will then vote for,” he said.

“So certain candidates who are locked in, and we’ve seen some of them rotating as prime minister.

“What’s interesting about Vanuatu, as opposed to PNG and Solomon Islands, is that you do have some politicians that are just there time after time after time, and it doesn’t seem there’s any easy way for them to be dislodged.”

A number of candidates are former prime ministers, including Vanua’aka Party leader Bob Loughman, UMP leader Ishmael Kalsakau, and Sato Kilman, who has held the post four times while People’s Progressive Party leader.

The Leaders Party’s Jotham Napat has been tipped as a possible prime minister, while climate advocate and Land and Justice Party leader Ralph Regenvanu is also interested.

The government will be decided after the vote, when party leaders jockey and negotiate for positions in coalition negotiations.

There are 217 candidates vying for win seats, including just seven women.

Vanuatu has historically elected the fewest women in the Pacific region: just six since independence in 1980.

Gloria Julia King, the sole woman in the last parliament, is hoping to win election in Rural Efate, as is high-profile candidate Marie Louise Milne, Port Vila’s deputy lord mayor.