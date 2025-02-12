Novelist Salman Rushdie faces his accused stabber in New York courtroom

[ Source : Reuters ]

Salman Rushdie spoke calmly and with occasional dry humor as he testified on Tuesday against the man accused of trying to murder him, the first time the two have been in the same place since the 2022 knife attack on the novelist onstage at a New York arts institute.

Hadi Matar, 26, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Rushdie, 77, walked into the courtroom dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and gray tie. Two sheriff’s deputies stood at alert by Matar, seated at a table with his team of public defenders.

The right lens of Rushdie’s spectacles was blacked out, masking the eye, which his attacker’s knife had pierced through to the optic nerve.

“I was aware of this person rushing at me from my right hand side,” Rushdie testified in a courtroom in Mayville, a few miles north of the Chautauqua Institution, the lakeside rural arts haven where he was attacked on August 12, 2022.

The controversial writer, for decades the target of death threats, had been seated onstage at the institution’s outdoor amphitheater that morning, about to give a talk on keeping writers safe from harm.