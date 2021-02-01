Home

Tourism industry hopeful as announcement due

RNZ
April 6, 2021 11:04 am
[Source: RNZ]

The New Zealand government will today announce when the country will begin a long anticipated trans-Tasman bubble with Australia.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will make the announcement this afternoon, after meeting with Cabinet.

Ardern says the government had carefully worked through the framework of a trans-Tasman bubble, but she warned travelling would not be without risk.

The three-day lockdown in the Greater Brisbane area was lifted over the weekend and there have been no new cases in Queensland for the second day in a row.

But authorities there say there was still a way to go before they would be absolutely sure the Brisbane outbreak was in hand.

Ardern says if there was a community outbreak in Australia, travelling New Zealanders may have to stay put, self-isolate or be tested once they return – depending on the circumstances.

