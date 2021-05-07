New Zealand records COVID-19 in wastewater samples

Further traces of COVID-19 have been found in wastewater samples taken in the Wellington region in New Zealand.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said weak positive results were detected in wastewater samples taken from Porirua and the Wellington suburb of Karori on May 16.

More wastewater samples were taken after traces of COVID-19 were found in a wastewater treatment plant in Wellington’s Moa Point last weekend. Health officials said two wastewater samples returned a weak positive result for COVID-19 – this was likely due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus.

The new samples were taken from Moa Point, Porirua, Hutt Valley and Karori.

The Ministry of Health of New Zealand said the further samples tested from Moa Point and Hutt Valley did not detect any virus fragments across May 15, May 16 and May 17.

The samples from Porirua and Karori on May 15 and May 17 returned negative results – so COVID-19 virus fragments were not detected on those days, the ministry said.