Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
WHO again reminds people to practice good habbits|7,000 swab samples sent to Australia|Internet providers record spike in data traffic|Fiji Airways extends flight cancellations|Island students determined to return next year|Biodiversity underpins delivery of all ecosystem service|New vaccination plan to reach wider community|Over 22k ration packs distributed|Numbers swell with 11 testing positive in isolation|New tough guidelines announced for businesses wanting to operate|Assessing team set by Commerce Ministry|MOH clears Labasa contacts|Village mataqali reps to ensure no movement|Youth organization prioritizes mental health|Internal investigation into impersonating case|COVID-19 battle rages on in Fiji|Nadali residents caught off-guard with lockdown|41 arrests in Southern Division alone|Suva returns to life after four days of lockdown|New operating hours for municipal markets|Students and teachers grateful for support|Ministry receives Reproductive Health kits|Australia assists in testing of backlog swabs|Supermarkets buzzing in Suva after lockdown|Police officers provided psychological support|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

New Zealand records COVID-19 in wastewater samples

Stuff.co.nz
May 20, 2021 2:47 pm
[Sourxce: Stuff.co.nz]

Further traces of COVID-19 have been found in wastewater samples taken in the Wellington region in New Zealand.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said weak positive results were detected in wastewater samples taken from Porirua and the Wellington suburb of Karori on May 16.

More wastewater samples were taken after traces of COVID-19 were found in a wastewater treatment plant in Wellington’s Moa Point last weekend. Health officials said two wastewater samples returned a weak positive result for COVID-19 – this was likely due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

The new samples were taken from Moa Point, Porirua, Hutt Valley and Karori.

The Ministry of Health of New Zealand said the further samples tested from Moa Point and Hutt Valley did not detect any virus fragments across May 15, May 16 and May 17.

The samples from Porirua and Karori on May 15 and May 17 returned negative results – so COVID-19 virus fragments were not detected on those days, the ministry said.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.