World

Munich flights, trains cancelled as heavy snow blankets Bavaria

Reuters

December 3, 2023 12:53 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Heavy snowfall in Bavaria prompted an all-day cancellation of flights and long-distance trains out of Munich, with Christmas markets closed, some ski lifts unable to run and a football match called off as the city battled with the icy conditions.

Flights were not scheduled to depart or arrive at Munich airport until at least 6 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Sunday according to a statement on its website.

“Everything is closed. Online doesn’t work. Well, you have to be patient… there’s nothing you can do,” Magda Shokosa, a stranded passenger at Munich Airport, said.

“We had to dig our way into the car park with shovels and then take a taxi because the buses weren’t running,” said another passenger, Brigitte Schloessel.

Trains could not arrive at Munich’s central train station, Deutsche Bahn said on its website. The halt was expected to last all day, it added, with considerable delays expected until Monday.

Local media reported numerous transport accidents and traffic jams on icy roads, with the German Weather Service estimating 30-40 cm of snow would fall by Saturday evening.

A Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin was also postponed due to the heavy snowfall.

Still, some Munich residents were cheerier about the wintry atmosphere created by the snowfall, with parents pulling their children along on sleds.

“Finally snow again. I think it’s great because it’s a bit quieter. It’s a nicer atmosphere overall,” said Friedrich Zeller as he walked through the snowy streets.

 

