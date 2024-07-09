Man charged after woman killed in Kingswood stabbing

Police at the scene of the alleged murder [Source: ABC News]

A man has been charged after a woman was killed in Western Sydney in what police have described as an alleged domestic violence stabbing.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at a unit complex in Kingswood about 1:40pm yesterday.

They found a 21-year-old woman with two stab wounds to her chest and other “significant injuries” at the Great Western Highway property, Detective Superintendent Trent King said.

She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Jeremaia Tuwai, 21, was arrested without incident in Penrith on Monday evening after allegedly being spotted running away from the property.

Police said the man and woman had been in a domestic relationship.

Mr Tuwai was charged this morning with domestic violence murder and will face Penrith Local Court after being refused bail.

Neither the man nor woman had prior contact with the police over domestic violence issues, police said yesterday.