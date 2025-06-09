Madagascar dissolves institutions after military seizes power

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Madagascar’s new military ruler, Michael Randrianirina, said on Wednesday he would soon be sworn in as the country’s president as the African Union suspended the island nation after a coup to oust President Andry Rajoelina.

Rajoelina, who was impeached by lawmakers after fleeing abroad during the weekend, has condemned the takeover and refused to step down despite Gen Z demonstrations demanding his resignation and widespread defections in the security forces.

Randrianirina said earlier that the military had taken power and dissolved all institutions except the lower house of parliament, or National Assembly.

Two sources close to him earlier told Reuters he would be sworn in as president in the next day or two.

