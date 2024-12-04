King Charles welcomes Qatar's emir as state visit begins

[Source: Reuters]

King Charles and Keir Starmer welcomed Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for a state visit to Britain on Tuesday that the prime minister hopes will help build on the Gulf state’s investment in the country.

The emir and wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani arrived by car at Horse Guards Parade in London with Prince William and his wife Kate, who was marking her return to formal state visit duties after undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

Charles, who is continuing his own treatment for cancer, and the emir inspected the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards while a military band played.

The morning of pageantry was followed by a trip to Westminster where the emir addressed both chambers of the Houses of Parliament.

The emir took the opportunity to turn the spotlight on the situation in Gaza, saying the “tragic images that we see on a daily basis do not do it justice”.

Starmer was elected in July on a promise to lift economic growth and is looking to potential wealthy investors such as Qatar to help fund his plans for new infrastructure and energy developments.