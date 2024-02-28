World

Inside the Democratic rebellion against Biden over the Gaza war

Reuters

February 28, 2024 8:05 am

[Source: Reuters]

The depth of Democratic Party anger over President Joe Biden’s handling of the Gaza war has caught his campaign off guard.

Could depress support in November’s election, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen senior party and campaign officials and five dozen voters and activists.

The White House had expected Democratic unrest over Gaza to fade as Biden picked up his campaigning against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, the officials said.

Article continues after advertisement

Nine months before the election, the problem is worsening as Biden’s opposition to calling for a permanent cease-fire continues to stir anger in a coalition of voters that propelled his 2020 victory, from Black Americans to Muslim activists in must-win Michigan to young voters, according to the interviews.

Democrats have been broadly divided over Biden’s vocal support of Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks that killed 1,200 Israelis, polls show.

Some Jewish Americans, who largely vote for Democrats, have rallied behind Biden, a self-declared Zionist.

Many younger Democrats and people of color oppose his approach, disturbed by a rising death toll from Israel’s retaliation in Gaza that tops 29,700, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Crucial parts of this coalition appear disillusioned, disappointed and angry.

In Michigan’s Democratic nominating contest on Tuesday, Arab-American activists who backed him in 2020 have vowed to withhold their support, urging primary voters to check “uncommitted” at the ballot box in an early litmus test for how Biden’s handling of Gaza could hurt him in the swing state.

Hoping to address their frustrations, Biden administration officials met on Feb. 8 with Arab-American community leaders in Michigan, and held an additional, previously unreported meeting in the state, said two sources with direct knowledge of the meeting.

Participants were asked not to make details public. Administration officials discussed humanitarian aid for Gaza and noted that Biden was publicly being more critical of Israel, the sources said.

In private conversations, officials have said Biden and some of his closest advisers remained opposed to calling for a permanent ceasefire, despite internal pressure to change course, one of the sources and three others said.

In response to questions from Reuters, Biden campaign spokesman Seth Schuster said: “The President is working to earn every vote and our campaign will continue engaging directly with voters on a range of issues,” including on “lasting peace in the Middle East.”

The White House in mid-February proposed a temporary ceasefire resolution at the United Nations Security Council, but vetoed a measure calling for a permanent ceasefire.

Biden said on Monday he hoped to see a temporary ceasefire to release hostages within a week, although Hamas and Israel appear far apart on talks.

In Wisconsin, another swing state, Democratic activists plan demonstrations over Biden’s stance on Gaza, said Heba Mohammad, a digital organizing director on Biden’s campaign in 2020 who is now organizing protests against him.

Beyond the election battlegrounds, the war has opened a fissure in the base of Democratic Party.

Biden’s winning 2020 presidential campaign was buoyed by new voters, Black activists and other progressive Democrats. Those groups flooded social media, manned phone banks and knocked on doors during the pandemic to flip Rust Belt states that Trump had won in 2016, sometimes by narrow margins.

Some Black Americans have expressed solidarity with Palestinians and see their cause as a reflection of their own experience of oppression.

Some Gen Z and millennial Democratic voters, who voted for Biden in record numbers in 2020, see the Gaza war as evidence their voice isn’t being heard in Washington.

While none of the five dozen Democrats interviewed by Reuters said they will back Trump, half said they were considering sitting out the election or casting their lot with a third party.

Biden’s campaign has acknowledged the concerns. But it points to evidence of Democratic enthusiasm, such as a recent fundraising windfall.

Last week, his campaign and Democratic Party allies said they raised more than $42 million in January and have $130 million cash on hand for a likely contest against Trump.

Still, Biden’s campaign has been surprised by the depth of anger and frustration over Israel and other policies, according to about a dozen officials in his campaign, the White House and the Democratic Party. “We are getting hurt more than we anticipated” by Biden’s support for Israel, one senior campaign adviser said.

Mitch Landrieu, the campaign co-chair, acknowledged the issue is “difficult” but said the campaign has time to dispel concerns. “You can expect a very, very aggressive outreach to all voters, young voters particularly, on all of these issues,” he told Reuters during a campaign visit to Flint, Michigan.

“The President – and we’re going to have to follow his lead on this – he has said many, many times, he’s not thinking about this in terms of elections. He’s thinking about this in terms of what the right thing to do is,” Landrieu said.

Underestimating these concerns could be a mistake, some Democratic strategists say.

“It’s really dangerous,” said James Zogby, a founder of the Arab American Institute and a longtime member of the Democratic National Committee. Former Democratic presidential candidates Al Gore and Hillary Clinton were both defeated after ignoring warning signs within their own party. “We saw it in 2000, we saw it in 2016,” Zogby said.

In Michigan, the protest vote pushed by Arab American and Muslim political activists threatens to overshadow Tuesday’s primary. Organizers of the “uncommitted” movement are seeking a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel in a campaign that has resonated with young voters and people of color from a variety of religions and backgrounds.

The stakes are high. Michigan is home to over 300,000 Arab American and Muslim voters, and had the highest nationwide turnout of young voters, aged 18 to 29, in the 2022 midterm elections. Biden won the state by less than 155,000 votes in 2020.

Emgage Action and Listen to Michigan, groups led by Muslim activists, aim to convince at least 10% of Michigan’s Democratic primary voters to choose “uncommitted,” a symbolically significant margin of about 10,000 votes – about equal to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss to Trump in Michigan.

For some it is personal. “I don’t even know if Biden views my people or my blood as true human blood,” said Abdualrahman Hamad, a Palestinian-American ophthalmologist in Detroit. Hamad said 30 members of his extended family had been killed in Gaza this month. He said he supported Biden in 2020 but has made hundreds of phone calls to convince voters to withhold their votes on Tuesday.

Although Biden has become more critical of Israeli retaliation in Gaza as the conflict grinds on, he has stopped short of calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire or blocking funding to Israel, steps that dozens of voters told Reuters were needed to win back their support.

“What I want is for the people around President Biden to knock some sense into this campaign, and tell him that if he does not take a different approach, he will lose key voters here in Michigan that will hand Trump the presidency,” said Abbas Alawieh, a former senior congressional aide who is now a Democratic strategist in Michigan.

Outside Michigan, Black churches and activists are demanding Biden push for a ceasefire. Some, like Celine Mutuyemariya, a Black political organizer in Kentucky, say they feel betrayed.

“When it comes to fighting for his constituents, the constituencies that put him in office in 2020, he has completely abandoned us,” she said.

Mutuyemariya said she voted for Biden in 2020 and convinced others to support him after the March 2020 police killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose murder fueled racial justice protests. Mutuyemariya watched again as another Black American – George Floyd – was murdered by police in Minneapolis in May 2020, sparking demands for police accountability.

Kentucky isn’t a swing state, but Mutuyemariya has spent the past four years building Black political power there as a director of the Black Leadership Action Coalition of Kentucky. Short of a ceasefire, Mutuyemariya is unsure whether she will support Biden again. “If he cannot understand the plight of the Palestinian people, he will never be able to understand the plight of Black Americans or Black people in general in the U.S,” said Mutuyemariya.

Long the most loyal Democratic constituency, Black voters played a large role in sending Biden to the White House in 2020. In return, many expected him to secure federal protections against restrictive local voting laws, police and criminal justice reform and student loan debt relief.

Biden’s efforts on these issues have been blocked or limited by Republicans in Congress. Biden has asked voters to let him “finish this job” with a second term. His campaign says the administration created a wealth boom for Black Americans, opens new tab, achieved the lowest Black unemployment rate in history and cut child poverty to historic lows, while pressing for voting rights, police accountability and health equity.

But a dozen Black voters, politicians, advocates and civil rights leaders said Biden’s campaign appears disconnected from voters on Gaza, the economy and other issues.

The Movement for Black Lives, a national coalition of more than 150 Black-led organizations, helped organize Black voters in 2020. But this election year, many voters are feeling disillusioned, said Rukia Lumumba, a co-director of its electoral justice project.

“They are disenchanted with the electoral process, the presidential process, just feeling like we are constantly having to choose between two poor examples,” Lumumba said. “We are consistently relied on as a base to keep our democracy alive, or to prevent it from crumbling.”

That disenchantment extends to some Gen Z and millennial Democratic voters, who turned out in record numbers to elect Biden in 2020, according to Reuters interviews with about two dozen Gen Z and millennial voters in swing states and with the leaders of six nationwide grassroots groups.

American millennials and Generation Z accounted for 31% of the 155 million voters in the 2020 election, up from 23% in 2016, Democratic research group Catalist found. Generation Z, those born between 1997-2002, and millennials, born between 1981-1996, favored Biden over Trump by bigger margins than any other group, according to the nonpartisan Pew Research Center.

Gen-Z for Change, online influencers who went by the nameTikTok for Biden in 2020, and the Sunrise Movement, an activist youth climate organization, were among groups that warned the White House in a November letter of prob. lems recruiting volunteers for the 2024 election, blaming “atrocities committed with our tax dollars, with your support” in Gaza.

Gen-Z for Change and the Sunrise Movement never got a response, their spokespeople said. Asked about this, Biden campaign co-chair Landrieu said the president’s campaign was still in the early stages.

Economist forecasts slower overseas migration

Women participation in energy sector encouraged

GCC meeting fully funded by Itaukei Trust Fund

Ministers lead charge against unfair fishing subsidies

Sigatoka Woman charged for alleged MPAiSA fraud

Supervise your children: Sowane

PRB urges financial discipline by tenants

MOE focuses on equipping students with the necessary skills

FRA to carry out repairs at Nasole Junction

Toddler perishes in house fire

Police and NFA investigate Defence Club fire

Inside the Democratic rebellion against Biden over the Gaza war

Drua to improve on set pieces

Fiji U-20 roars to victory over Tonga

Fiji U-20 roars to victory over Tonga

France's Macron says sending troops to Ukraine cannot be ruled out

US airman dies after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy

Barbra Streisand bestowed with SAG lifetime award

Breakdowns were sloppy

Crotty pushing for Team GB Olympic selection

Basketball program draws in young girls

Giorgio Armani catwalk blooms with florals at Milan Fashion Week

Nets hold Grizzlies to season-low point total

No show from Kishore Kumar in court

IMF to always adapt and realign needs towards Pacific

Man City's Grealish must hit the ground running after injury return

Arab states, Turkey ask World Court to declare Israeli occupation illegal

Fiji advances cyber security with CMM model

FPS works with Fiji Police to address drug issue

George Michael honoured with UK collectible coin

South Korea nurses to take on more medical work due to doctor walkout

NFA to investigate fire at EFL power plant

US cautions after Hawaii neighbor Kiribati gets Chinese police

Miley Cyrus hit 'Flowers' named best-selling single of 2023 in IFPI chart

Denmark ends probe into 'deliberate' Nord Stream pipeline blasts

'Oppenheimer' wins again with top film prize at PGA Awards

Adhere to Terms of Participation: Matawalu

Defence Club fire leaves building in ashes

Chance for athletes’ exposure: Miller

Bench warrant issued for Kishore Kumar

Sivo handed three-match ban

Distribution of climate funds need to be rapid: Prasad

'Oppenheimer' steamrolls toward Oscars with SAG Award wins

Sweden clears final hurdle to join NATO as Hungary approves accession

SODELPA Youth honors Ro Teimumu

PS assures Fijians on vaccine safety

Broncos player Ethan O’Neill fractures his eye socket

Bowen nets hat-trick as West Ham end poor run with 4-2 win over Brentford

Satellite images reveal floating barrier

Christian Dior postpones much anticipated Hong Kong show

Conference addresses immigration and diaspora concerns

Fijians call for immediate government action

Franco-Senegalese director's reckoning with European colonialism wins

American team sanctioned after mechanic disguised herself as rider

Defence Club fully engulfed

Polish farmers block highway at border crossing with Germany

TikTok mom encourages mother tongue learning for South Africans

Temporary suspension of passport services

New Zealand begins sentencing of those involved in White Island volcanic eruption

Defence Club ablaze

Addressing issues regarding food safety and trade

Palestinian PM resigns as pressure grows over post-war Gaza plans

Pathway intact for Drua hopefuls

Turning point loss for Macuata

FABA awaits funding for Olympic Games Qualifier

Minister calls for Opposition cooperation in national security efforts

Real Estate commission cap removal to address agent challenges

Indigenous struggle through changing waves

Skyrocketing property prices linked to multiple factors

ITLTB returns to its roots to serve landowners

Tourism Fiji partners with Counting Coral for marine conservation

Tourism earnings soar to $251m

Fiji Pine carries out turbine overhaul work in Drasa

Al-Hilal set record for consecutive victories in Saudi Pro League

'Tourist-unfriendly' India dim England's 'Bazball' aura

Fiji FA refutes alleged referee attack

Zelenskiy says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russia invaded

Access to climate finance in the Pacific region slim: IMF

Armani hopes better season with Milan Fashion Week

Tavua couple to be sentenced on Thursday

We need to turn progress into results: Byrne

Improving Fiji’s cyber capabilities

Khan tips hat off to his players

Power restorations continue in Labasa

Aamir Khan reacts to use of Artificial Intelligence in films: “You cannot curb a new technology”

Kumar’s requests for second cross-examination denied

Fiji slips to third in World Sevens Series standings

Bo commends FRIEND Fiji for community engagement

How Trump defeated Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina

Fiji in tough pool in LA 7s

Israel, Hamas skirmish in Gaza as truce efforts pick up pace

Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture in Saudi league game

‘One Love’ receives more love claiming No. 1 spot

Fiji is friendly with US and China: PM

Kumar requests for media ban

New Tuvalu PM elected

Milan Fashion promotes looks for women for diverse runway

Taiwan ally Tuvalu to name a new prime minister

Build infrastructures that endure says Prasad

Discipline and lack of possession a let-down: Byrne

Russia will try new offensive in Ukraine as early as May, Zelenskiy says

REALB to increase monitoring

Overseas-based players express interest

Opposition MP questions efficacy of 'Restore Blue' initiative

Osadczuk hat-trick seals win for Pumas

$40 million project for Sugar City

NZ wins women’s final

Relocation not an option for Wainiyavu villagers

Taliban releases Austrian far-right activist held in Afghanistan

Fiji 7s loses to Ireland in extra time

Fijiana lose 5th place play-off

Brazil's Bolsonaro gathers supporters in show of strength amid coup probe

EFL working on restoring power in Labasa

‘Oppenheimer,’ Lily Gladstone win at 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Fisheries subsidies remain a priority

NRL Judiciary Report: Sivo facing three-game ban

Police welcomes 222 recruits

Ukraine floats possibility of inviting Russia to peace summit

Fiji seeks to strengthen ties with IMF

Enhanced collaboration among iTaukei institutions

Consultants needed for a digital economy

Wainiyavu village thrives on agriculture as main income source

Seth Meyers is in his comfort era as ‘Late Night’ turns 10

Karan sets new 1500m PB

Ratuva banks on young Stallions outfit

Pre-brief session focuses on fisheries subsidies

Bad tee leaves sour taste in Italian mouths as Garbisi apologises

Parliament bus initiative educates Nadarivatu students

Liverpool claim League Cup with 1-0 extra-time victory over Chelsea

Fiji 7s to face Ireland

The Ones Who Live’ starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira

I am not a contender, Ro Teimumu expresses disappointment

‘Oppenheimer,’ Lily Gladstone win at 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Convenience store stabbing in Japan kills one, injures two, NHK says

UK PM Sunak says West should be bolder about seizing Russian assets

Water project operations press on amidst concerns

Regional partnerships important

Ratu Naiqama’s visit deepens ties with Fijian diaspora in Canberra

US, British forces carry out more strikes against Houthis in Yemen

Pacific Nations dive into Juncao Tech training

Fiji bows out in cup quarterfinals

Nadroga-Labasa draw level

Rainibogi lifts to silver

Switzerland doubtful Russia will join start of Ukraine peace summit

Trump wins South Carolina, swamping Nikki Haley in her home state

Fijiana out of cup contention

Stage set for DFPL round two

Pacific leaders urged to fight for fair share

Nikki Haley makes her case to a Republican Party that no longer exists

Suva holds Rewa to a draw

Third cane payment next month

Economic growth tops bilateral discussion between Fiji and UAE

Nalatu begins prep for Fiji Under-21

Fiji lose to Pumas, face NZ in quarterfinals

Israel signals progress in Gaza truce talks, Palestinians see little movement

Hunt on for Sigatoka escapee

Fijiana-Australia showdown

FRA investigation to be referred to FICAC

Cybercrime training for police concludes

Public dialogue for water is vital

Volunteers brighten up Hilton

Fiji thumps Japan to secure quarter-final spot

A lot of works-ons: Derenalagi

Venue change for Suva-Rewa match

Storm beats Knights in Fiji

Last-gasp Kane winner sends Bayern 2-1 past Leipzig to snap losing run

Late Dunk goal rescues point for Brighton v Everton

Fulham burst Man Utd bubble, Villa boost top-four hopes

Foden strike keeps Man City on Liverpool's heels

Palace give Glasner dream start with 3-0 win over 10-man Burnley

Duhan van der Merwe hat-trick sinks visitors at Murrayfield

Ireland beats wales to make it three wins in three

Drua fall to superior Blues outfit

Jersey issue spoils Ba's Skipper Cup debut

Two wins for Fiji 7s

French movie awards overshadowed by underage sex abuse allegations

Hunt all class as Dragons open their account for 2024

Moon lander tipped sideways on lunar surface but 'alive and well'

Wainiyavu elders fight marijuana cultivation

Queensland Reds produce strong attacking performance to down Waratahs

Broncos take down Sea Eagles in seven-try romp

Investigators reminded of their roles

Highlanders score stunner to beat brave Moana Pasifika

Tuivasa-Sheck shines as Warriors down Dolphins in Auckland

Plans to upgrade railway infrastructure

Integrity Fiji launches anti-corruption album with local artists

Environment protection tops government priorities

Berlinale indie refugee drama ‘The Strangers’ Case’ packs Hollywood punch

Trump formally ordered to pay $454 million in New York fraud case

Korea's wildly successful 'Roundup' series seeks wider audience at Berlinale

Police beatings of pro-Palestinian schoolchildren spark outrage in Italy

Republicans, Trump try to contain backlash from Alabama fertility ruling

Slim chance for Fijiana 7s

Beyonce storms to first UK no.1 in 14 years with 'Texas Hold 'Em'

Loganimasi hat-trick in win

Tewa to compete in World Indoor Championships

Kamikamica and teammates visit Somosomo village

Diagnostic study underway to assess energy sector