World

French farmers' union call for end of blockades

Reuters

February 2, 2024 8:16 am

[Source: Reuters]

Two of France’s main farming unions urged protesters who have staged hundreds of tractor blockades across the country to go back home.

After the government announced measures to try to quell the anger in a movement that has spread across Europe.

While some local grievances vary, the unrest, also seen in Belgium, Portugal, Greece and Germany, has exposed tensions over the impact on farming of the EU’s drive to tackle climate change, as well of opening the door to cheap Ukrainian imports to help Kyiv’s war effort.

Article continues after advertisement

Farmers’ complaints across Europe include being choked by green rules, taxes, rising costs and unfair competition from abroad.

The frustration came to a head in Brussels earlier in the day, where farmers threw eggs and stones at the European Parliament, and started fires and set off fireworks as they demanded EU leaders at a summit nearby do more to help them.

“We want to stop these crazy laws that come every single day from the European Commission,” Jose Maria Castilla, a farmer representing the Spanish farmers’ union Asaja, said in Brussels.

With the call from some of the French unions, the question now is whether farmers will they lift their blockades in France – and what will happen to protests that have spread across Europe.

The French farmers had stepped up their tractor protests from Monday after more than two weeks of demonstrations. Wary of further escalations, the government promised on Thursday to offer them more protection, including by better controlling imports and giving farmers extra aid.

“Everywhere in Europe the same question arises: how do we continue to produce more but better? How can we continue to tackle climate change? How can we avoid unfair competition from foreign countries?,” Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said, as he announced the new measures in Paris.

In response to the array of pledges, Arnaud Rousseau, of France’s main farmers union FNSEA said it was “time to go home” and lift the blockades.

Arnaud Gaillot of the Young Farmers’ union said the same. But both warned that other types of protests would continue – and that they would take back to the streets if the government did not follow on its promises.

The protests across Europe come as the far right, for whom farmers represent a growing constituency, is seen making gains in June’s European Parliament elections.

In Brussels, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo – who holds the EU’s rotating presidency – were set to meet the European farmers’ lobby COPA-COGECA after the summit of EU leaders.

Von der Leyen said the European Commission would work with Belgium on a proposal to reduce farmers’ administrative burdens.

“To the farmers that are outside. We see you and we hear you,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said.

Small groups had tried to tear down the barriers erected in front of the parliament – a few blocks from where the summit was taking place – but police fired tear gas and sprayed water at the farmers with hoses to push them back.

A statue on the square was damaged. Security personnel in riot gear stood guard behind barriers where the leaders were meeting at European Council headquarters.

The pockets of unrest diminished during the day and the tractors began leaving in the afternoon.

Farmers have already secured several measures, including the bloc’s executive Commission proposals to limit farm imports from Ukraine and loosen some environmental regulations on fallow lands, which several EU leaders welcomed as they arrived at the summit.

And Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar echoed French President Emmanuel Macron’s opposition to signing a trade deal with the Mercosur group of South American countries in its current form – another key demand for farmers. But German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated his support for the deal.

Farmers across Europe staged protests during the day.

In Portugal, farmers used tractors to block at least three roads linking their country to Spain.

Hundreds of Greek farmers with black flags – to symbolise what they say is the death of agriculture – drove their tractors across the centre of Greece’s second-biggest city Thessaloniki.

“No farmers, no food, no future” one banner read. One tractor was carrying a black coffin.

“We hope to shake them up (with our protest), we hope they are frightened and change the laws they have enacted,” farmer Vassilis Kanods said.

At a protest in Italy, a tractor carried a sign reading: “You are destroying our future.”

Meanwhile, one of Belgium’s biggest supermarket chains Colruyt said on Thursday three of its distribution centres were blocked by protesting farmers, leading to disruptions in its supply chain.

Belgian media reported that 1,400 trucks were stuck at the port of Zeebrugge, blocked by farmers.

In France, Eric Hemar, the head of a federation of transport and logistics employers, said delays had cost transport firms about 30% of their revenues over the past 10 days.

I hope they get caught says Acting PM

MoH focuses on workforce expansion and promotions

Organizational restructure planned for SCC

New bill to seek support for MSMEs

Makogai, a potential tourism hotspot

Semester Zero attracts interest

$1.7 million water project for Bilo Settlement begins

First ever recycling on the Go Forum

Dr. Waisale raises alarm on late presentation of sick infants

RBF Governor predicts 2024 to be challenging

Fiji Airways reject allegations, yet to receive full payment

Iran's Guards pull officers from Syria after Israeli strikes

French farmers' union call for end of blockades

Tunisian opposition leader Ghannouchi sentenced to three years in prison

Asinate Serevi ready to step up

Trio to boost Fiji Kulas

Experienced players lead Suva in Vulaca Championship

FRU grateful for All Blacks opportunity

Messi on bench for Inter Miami v Al-Nassr

Indian court allows Hindus to pray in Varanasi mosque

Explorer may have found wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane in Pacific

Fiji FA rejects Nasinu application for Suva trio

Business giant backs hometown team

Paris 2024 opening ceremony attendees estimate cut to 300,000

Health workers cautioned

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tops 30 again as Thunder edge Nuggets

Government injects $280,000 funding to propel ten businesses

ECB to set up three-tiered competition to boost women's game

Singh appointed new FRCS CEO

E-port system to help combat IUU fishing

GCC Complex reconstruction gets traditional approval

Life in Roman army explored in new British Museum exhibition

World Court dismisses much of Ukraine's case against Russia

No Police team for all sports for now: ACP Chew

Restoring agricultural prosperity in Natokalau Villlage

Travis Kelce star of his own biographical comic book

Drua names squad for Brumbies

Iceland builds defences for a future of increased volcanic activity

The answer is absolutely no says Kamikamica

Met Office issues flood warning

Four police officers among 299 charged for sexual offenses

Rakiraki sees improvement as flood waters recede

NZR considered Test in Fiji

Big test for Taveuni and Kadavu in round one

Ministry of Employment gears up for MOU overhaul

Slow process in dismantling derelict vessels

Young Ba side to try again this weekend

Lengthy deal processes impacts potential clients

Bob Marley biopic brings his message to new generations

Houses flooded in Vunitogaloa Village

Hong Kong court convicts four for rioting

Derenalagi to lead Drua

Few schools in Rakiraki take precautionary measures

Radrodro issue far from over

Police urge public to be vigilant

Several roads closed in the Western Division

Police seek help to locate missing teen

Ultimate World Cruise passengers become social media stars

What does Imran Khan’s jail sentence mean for Pakistan election?

India deploys unprecedented naval might near Red Sea

Fiji vs All Blacks in USA

Tottenham go fourth with comeback win against Brentford

Man City up to second as Alvarez brace sinks Burnley

Liverpool move five points clear at the top after 4-1 rout of Chelsea

What are the criminal cases against Pakistan former PM?

Singh aims to establish fair national minimum wage

Rauluni confident team will grow in Nadi

Big plans for new Silktails General Manager

Pediatrics Department urges safe driving amidst rising child vehicle accidents

Fiji hockey finishes 15th

Fuel and LPG prices to decrease

Real estate industry faces skills shortage

Trio to join Rewa, Matanisiga and Joseph in NZ

Langer hopes for late end to emotional Masters farewell

Government enhances disaster response

New survey to reveal current NCD trend

EIA workshop to foster solutions

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, wife sentenced to 14 years

Argentina mega reform bill set to pass in Congress

Joni Mitchell to perform at Grammy Awards for first time at age 80

Surge in admissions spark urgent call for child safety

Fijian Drua partners with Tanoa Hotel Group

LTA suspends officers involved in alleged taxi permit scam

Lautoka needs a draw to win CVC

Jon Stewart to return to ‘The Daily Show’

Tourism industry ramps up sustainability efforts

No progress on removal despite promises

Nawaka 7s aims to be bigger and better

NFA warns schools about fire safety

Brad Shields named 2024 Hurricanes Captain

From closure threat to glory with 100% pass rate

Dr. Michael urges prompt action for preservation

Biden says he has decided how to respond to attack

Murray hits back after legacy questioned

Traditional wisdom crucial in addressing climate change

Fong Chew stresses success metrics in police work

Over 5,300 Fijians reap benefits from Jobs for Nature Initiative

Sotheby's defeats Russian oligarch in art fraud case

Celine Dion says new doc will detail her life

More arrests expected as drug seizure investigation continues

‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock is the new ‘Supergirl’

Davis to miss Olympic Qualifiers

Possible reduction of fish stocks

Fiji Babaas for Nahehevia 7s

Case by Ratu Inoke discontinued

Canada may appeal after Russia get bronze despite Valieva ban

Plans to establish Posting Committee

Chiefs to wear home red jerseys in Super Bowl LVIII

The hospital raid by undercover Israeli commandos

Fiji under heavy rain and flash flood warning

Police investigate alleged temple break-in

Shameem urges shift from linear to Circular Economic Model

Fiji Hardwood pays over $879, 000

West Africa's 'Brexit' moment spells trouble for the region

PM attends 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum

Ariana Madix debuts to a standing ovation

Fiji goes down in penalty shootout

Schar double helps Newcastle to 3-1 win over Aston Villa

Pakistan court jails ex-PM Imran Khan for 10 years ahead of election

Eze and Olise dazzle as Crystal Palace secure 3-2 win over Sheffield United

Luton's Adebayo scores first top-flight hat-trick in Brighton mauling

Everton escape Fulham with a point but drop into bottom three

Arsenal close in on leaders Liverpool with win at Forest

Spanish farmers plan February protests as anger spreads

Chita Rivera, Tony Award-winner, dead at 91

Disguised Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinian militants

Rabuka plans to assign two Assistant Ministers to Gavoka

Drua intensifies training

Luke Jacobson to lead Gallagher Chiefs

Operational hurdles revealed

Singh stresses literacy focus for Fijian workers in PALM Scheme

Preparations on track for Fiji Kulas

All good at Rugby House says Mazey

FCCC to enhance consumer complaint resolution

PRF and Tourism Fiji announce vital partnership

England's Hatton joins Rahm's LIV Golf team

Man sentenced for raping cousins

Villagers in Lekutu receive farming tools

Fire destroys home in Masimasi, Nadi

Match against Brumbies crucial for Drua

Ample budget for new medical equipment: Prasad

Exciting days ahead for rugby enthusiasts

Wainiyavu students champion education amidst challenges

Fiji’s real estate sector thriving

Melbourne Rebels General Manager explains the club's big signings for 2024

England's Wood 'not annoyed' by limited role in win over India

ECE plays crucial role: Robinson

Heavy rain alert issued for entire country

'Suits' sets new streaming record in 2023, eclipsing 'The Office'

'Argylle' stars keep spy thriller under wraps on red carpet

Policy paper to boost SME finance in the Pacific

28 homeless after fire incidences, damages estimated at over $565k

World Court to rule on jurisdiction in Russia

Taylor Swift searches blocked on X after fake explicit images spread

Young Drua players on track

PALM Scheme program is not a “Blackbirding” program

Fiji needs drug and alcohol rehab facility: Volatabu

Ba hopeful for this weekend

Minister addresses concerns about Fiji Deaf Team

PSC chair emphasizes non-politicization of Civil Service

Peru protests block access to Machu Picchu, stranding tourists

High chance of Makogai to become a heritage site

SBLVIII tickets reach record prices

Blackburn end Wrexham's FA Cup run with 4-1 home win

Sarah Parker, husband Broderick play troubled couples

Naitasiri high chief backs coalition government

Farmer cops 13 years jail term for raping cousin brother

Israel accuses 190 UN staff of being 'hardened' militants

Prasad stresses sustainable development

RFMF’s renovated library opens at OTC

Mosfilm studio turns 100 as Russian cinema plugs gap left by West

Kiwis edge Fiji men's hockey 5s

Biden faces pressure to strike Iran after US troops killed

PM extends well wishes to students and teachers

Fiji 5s finishes last in pool

Pratap returns as Labasa coach

Duo recharged for 2018 drug case

Jordan leave it late to beat Iraq 3-2 and reach Asian Cup quarter-finals

Radrodro a backbencher: PM

Concerns over equipment malfunction

Chiefs eye dynasty status in Super Bowl clash with 49ers

Sewage burst in the city, a major concern

Consumer Watchdog raises alarm over an aluminum company

Korea assures support to Fiji

The ultimate guide to Fiji

Biden speaks on religious faith at South Carolina church

13 bailed with strict conditions

Patience key for Lautoka FC

Narawa to be fit for Chiefs opener

Last minute back to school shopping for parents

Gender sensitive policies

Tennis needs the next generation: Sinner

Fiji eyes more investments from India

Hurt drove Brisbane miracle but West Indies want more tests

Muani villagers to benefit from pine harvest

Infrastructure upgrade for cyclone-hit schools

13 front court on alleged meth charges

Three US troops killed, up to 34 injured in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran

Nalaga dreams of Flying Fijians call-up

13 to front court over Nadi drug busts