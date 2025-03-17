Fire at packed North Macedonia nightclub kills 59

[Source: Reuters]

Fire ripped through a packed and unlicensed nightclub early on Sunday in the North Macedonian town of Kocani, killing 59 people and injuring more than 150, officials said, after sparks ignited the roof as a live band performed.

Hundreds of people scrambled for the small venue’s only exit as the fire spread across the ceiling, leaving many trapped in the country’s deadliest incident in years.

One video from the event, verified by Reuters, showed the moment the fire began: as the band played on stage, two flares spat white sparks into the air, setting a patch of ceiling alight. Seconds later, the panic began.

As she tried to escape, Taseva fell to the ground and people trod on her, injuring her face. In the rush, she lost contact with her sister, who did not make it out.

Authorities arrested about 20 people in connection with the fire, including government officials and the manager of the “Pulse” nightclub, which did not have a valid licence, Interior Minister Pance Toskovski told a press conference.

More than 20 of the injured and three of those killed were aged under 18, he said.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said the licence was issued illegally by the economy ministry and promised those responsible would face justice.

The fire began at around 3 a.m. (0200 GMT). About 500 people were in the club at the time, authorities said.

Reuters pictures showed the club’s corrugated iron roof burned through and collapsed in places, its interior wooden beams exposed and blackened.

More than 150 people were hospitalized in Skopje, Kocani and surrounding towns, Health Minister Arben Taravari said, adding that 20 people were critically injured.

