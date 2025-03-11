Eleven people die in southern Mexico after bus flips over

[Source: Reuters]

Eleven people died and at least 12 were injured.

In southern Mexico on Monday morning after the bus transporting them flipped over, authorities in the state of Oaxaca said.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the accident, which occurred just outside the small town of Santo Domingo Narro, the state government said in a statement.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families, to whom we will provide the necessary support and assistance during this difficult time,” Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara said on social media.

In a interview on local radio on Monday afternoon, the state’s interior minister, Jesus Romero, said the bus was carrying more than 40 people and was en route to the Isthmus of Tehuantepec in Mexico’s south.

Romero said it seemed that the passengers were heading home after attending a rally held on Sunday by President Claudia Sheinbaum in the capital Mexico City.

