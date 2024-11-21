Congo opposition calls for protests against plans

[Source: Reuters]

Opposition politicians in Democratic Republic of Congo called on Wednesday for nationwide protests against President Felix Tshisekedi’s plans to revise the constitution.

Sworn into office in January for a second and final term, Tshisekedi said in October a commission would be established to suggest potential changes to the constitution.

Critics have said it could be a tactic to remove term limits and allow him to run again.

Tshisekedi said the current constitution, ratified by a referendum in 2005, needed to change because it did not align with the country’s current realities.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, opposition politicians including former president Joseph Kabila and former presidential candidates Martin Fayulu and ⁠Moise Katumbi called for protests to “block” Tshisekedi.

Congo’s presidency did not respond to a request for comment.

Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya said on Monday no one should question the president’s intentions, and that debates around the constitutional reform should be de-politicised.

“We’re at the beginning of our mandate… The President of the Republic still has four years to go, and we must avoid attributing intentions to him,” Muyaya told reporters.