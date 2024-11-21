Congo opposition calls for protests against plans

[Source: Reuters]
Opposition politicians in Democratic Republic of Congo called on Wednesday for nationwide protests against President Felix Tshisekedi’s plans to revise the constitution.
Sworn into office in January for a second and final term, Tshisekedi said in October a commission would be established to suggest potential changes to the constitution.
Critics have said it could be a tactic to remove term limits and allow him to run again.
Tshisekedi said the current constitution, ratified by a referendum in 2005, needed to change because it did not align with the country’s current realities.
In a joint statement on Wednesday, opposition politicians including former president Joseph Kabila and former presidential candidates Martin Fayulu and Moise Katumbi called for protests to “block” Tshisekedi.
Congo’s presidency did not respond to a request for comment.
Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya said on Monday no one should question the president’s intentions, and that debates around the constitutional reform should be de-politicised.
“We’re at the beginning of our mandate… The President of the Republic still has four years to go, and we must avoid attributing intentions to him,” Muyaya told reporters.